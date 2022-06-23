Robo-fish developed by scientists to clean ocean dirt, netizens concerned about 'real fish'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNILAD Image representing robo-fish that can clean ocean dirt

Robo-fish has been developed by a team of scientists at Sichuan University in China. They will be employed to clean up the oceans and microplastics that are found in the water bodies. The tech employed in building the robo-fish is cutting edge and it is claimed that they can move at nearly three body lengths per second - a record for soft marine robots.

Robo-fish to clean ocean water

Marine pollution is a major cause of worry for environmentalists. This new tech is aimed at reducing manpower and employing tech to clean ocean water. They swim around and gather microplastics from the large water bodies. The tiny machine wiggles it's body and flaps its tail fins to move through water, and could be used to help clear the oceans of plastic pollution.⁠ The robot has no power source. It moves using the flashes of near-infrared light.⁠

Half-inch robo-fish a giant step in tech⁠

The ocean-cleaning robo-fish measures half inch in length. Because of its small size, it can reach into tiny cracks and crevices to collect plastic pieces that would otherwise be inaccessible.⁠ When the light is shone onto the 'fishtail' it bends away from the surface, and when the light is switched off it flops back, propelling the robot through the water.⁠ It can move at nearly three body lengths per second - a record for soft marine robots, according to the researchers.

Netizens curious about the marine ecology

The concept of robo-fish drew mixed reactions on social media. Some are concerned about the real fish in water and other aquatic animals. "What happens when something eats the robot fish? Isn't that just going to cause more issues (sic)?" asked a social media user. Another one questioned, "Great until real fish try to eat it & die (sic)."

