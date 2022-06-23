Burger King employee gets goodie bag for no absenteeism during 27 years of service, netizens are let down

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Screengrab from viral video on social media

Burger King employee is going viral on social media after he revealed the 'goodie bag' he got for his 27 years of service. The gift bag consisted of chocolates and other goodies. However, after the incident came to light via a viral video the employee, the internet users are feeling let down as they felt like this payoff for close to three decades of service with the same organisation has amounted to practically nothing.

Burger King employee goes viral

Burger King is one of the biggest and most successful fast-food chains in the world. As the man unboxed his goodie bag that he got from the employers, the video was recorded and shared online. 54-year-old Kevin Ford also felt like his work anniversary was not made special by the organisation. Kevin currently works as a cook/cashier at the BK in the Las Vegas airport. While the video of him showing off the bag contents went viral, Kevin doesn't want anyone thinking he's ungrateful. Although he feels the reward could have been something better.

Read: Mother clears 10th exam after 37 years gap, proud son shares inspiring story

Twitter users upset after video of BK employee surfaces

Netizens were upset after the video of BK employee went viral. It was shared aggressively on various social media platforms with people finding Kevin's situation disagreeable. One Twitter user commented, "Is this true @BurgerKing ?? If this true. And this how you treat your dedicated workers? Especially the ones who will show up. And bust their ass for almost three decades. I hope this employee quits. And finds a better employer. That will treat them better than you did (sic)."

Read: Mumbai police raise awareness against stalking with FRIENDS reference, ropes in Chandler and...

Check out other reactions on social media here.