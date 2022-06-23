Mumbai police raise awareness against stalking with FRIENDS reference, ropes in Chandler and...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAI POLICE Chandler from FRIENDS

Mumbai Police is back again with another warning! Maintaining their witty and humourous style, Mumbai Police spread awareness against stalking. In one of their posts on Instagram, the police department used a clip from the famous sitcom FRIENDS. They roped in Matthew Perry aka Chandler, who is seen talking on the phone with Janice.

He said "Hey Janice, it's me. I just wanted to apologise in advance for having chased you down the street". He then proceeds to run towards the door. With this video, Mumbai Police posted a message which read, "Could you be more in the wrong? Do not chase her down the streets." The caption is also written in Marathi.

After the video went viral, netizens hailed the creativity of the police department and showered praise. A user wrote, "Teaching Laws via memes! Just Mumbai Police Admin Supremacy! #aamchimumbai #mumbaipolice." Another shared, "Ek raise toh Mumbai police ke admin bhi deserve karte hai." A third comment read, "Hats off to our Mumbai Police Page Handler... Orrr... Content create."

The Mumbai Police have always had their unique way of warning the people of the consequences of breaking the rules, and reminding them of safety. Earlier, the city police used witty one-liners using famous bike brands to promote traffic safety. ALSO READ: 'I Support LG TV': Stand-up comedian takes a humourous dig at LGBTQ stereotypes

Using graphics with the symbols of the brands, the Mumbai police wrote, “Hero don’t unnecessarily Horn-da”. “Royals On Field, wear your crown.”: The police's wordplay and funny graphic asking the people to wear helmets using Royal Enfield logo.

