Ramya Krishnan Birthday: Fans bombard social media as they shower love on Baahubali actress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MMCEDIT/RAMYA KRISHNANFAN Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan Birthday: The Baahubali actress made her debut as a child artist in the Tamil film 'Vellai Manasu.' Since then she has acted in many successful films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a career spanning nearly four decades, she has been a part of more than 200 films and has collaborated with top stars across the cinema. Krishnan even has films like Wajood (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Bhai (1998), Chahat (1996), Criminal (1994), and many others which have shaped her career graph.

Born on September 15, 1970, in Chennai, Krishnan started her acting career at the age of 13. She played the role of Sivagami, the queen of Mahishmati, in director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. Well, after making a splash with her performances on big screens, Ramya Krishnan is set to make her OTT debut as a judge on a popular dance show. The makers of the show have announced the addition of Ramya, whom they describe as the 'Lady Superstar of South', to the jury of 'Dance Ikon', which is being streamed on aha Telugu. As the actress turns a year wiser, take a look at how her fans are celebrating the special day.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, Ramya, on her OTT debut said: "I am excited to make my debut as judge on aha with a show like 'Dance Ikon'. We have all been hooked on sports leagues for the sheer entertainment and competitive spirit of the format, but kudos to aha Telugu for coming up with a dance league that infuses the energy of sports into dance. ALSO READ: Ramya Krishnan of 'Bahubali' fame to make OTT debut as 'Dance Ikon' judge

"My fans enjoy watching me playing diverse characters on regular days; now, they will be able to see me in a different avatar over the weekends too. Moreover, I'm going to approach this in a fun manner and look out for not just great dancers. but also great performers and dancing stars who can captivate the viewers."

Read More Trending News