Python enters moving truck in Greater Noida, later clings on to parked bike in viral picture

In a scary incident, a python entered a moving truck in Greater Noida and then clinged on to a motorcycle when tried to be rescued on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 midnight when the truck was enroute from Surajpur towards Kasna. As soon as it reached the Pari Chowk roundabout of Beta 2 police station area, the driver saw the python entering the truck after which he and the co-driver left the vehicle and ran out of the cabin. They shouted ‘ajgar ajgar’ which attracted a large gathering of people.

The people informed the police regarding the presence of a python in the truck after which they reached the spot. Meanwhile, the locals started shooting the video of the python. The police informed the Forest Department about the python. The video and pictures of the python went viral on social media.

The police started putting in efforts to rescue the python from the truck. Somehow they got it out of the truck, but it got stuck in a motorcycle parked nearby. It stayed in its position for a long time.

The police used ropes, clothes and other materials to catch the reptile, which took them nearly two hours.

The python was then handed over to the Forest Department officials.

