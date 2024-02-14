Pet dog mercilessly punched, kicked by two men at Vet clinic in Thane, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : @STREETDOGOFBOMBAY INSTAGRAM A dog was assaulted by two men in Maharashtra's Thane.

Maharashtra: Two people have been arrested for thrashing a pet dog at a vet clinic in Maharashtra's Thane. A video of the incident has surfaced showing two people brutally punching and kicking a chow-chow breed dog.

The video further shows that the dog who was placed on a stretcher jumps on the floor and walks out of the room, even when a man is seen kicking him.

A police complaint was registered after the video of the incident surfaced, showing the dog being mercilessly assaulted. The incident apparently took place at a pet shop on GB Road in the city, police said.

Police can not conduct probe into a non-cognisable complaint unless there is a magistrate's order.

A post shared on Instagram handle which goes by the name 'streetdogsofbombay' says, "We are pleased to inform you that both suspects involved in the recent animal abuse incident have been apprehended. We want to extend our gratitude to both the public and the police for their swift response and handling of the situation."

"The CPCA team was already on-site at the police station to report the incident, and we are grateful for their prompt action. Additionally, the TCPCA and Thane Municipal Corporation have filed a complaint regarding the matter," the post reads.

"We are happy to report that the dog, named Tofu and aged 3 years, is currently in stable condition," they said.

"The owner of Tofu will be taking further action tomorrow morning. Regarding legal proceedings, the PFA team has indicated that IPC 429 might not be applicable, so they are considering using the IT Act for the FIR. We have urged them to also include IPC 511 for attempted animal cruelty," the note reads.

"We have received overwhelming support from notable figures like Varun Dhawan and politician Raj Thackeray, as well as Avinash Jadhav, who have reached out for more information about the suspects, the owner of Vetic Pet Clinic, and the pet parent," it said.

