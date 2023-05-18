Pakistani boy's incredible batting bowls over netizens, viral video has 20 million views. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani boy's incredible batting bowls over netizens

Trending News: Cricket fans, get ready to be amazed by a heartwarming viral video that is taking the internet by storm. In Pakistan, a little boy's incredible batting skills have captured the hearts of millions online, and it's a sight you don't want to miss. The video, which has gone viral, was posted on Instagram by a user named Raza Mahar. In this captivating clip, we see Raza's nephew displaying remarkable talent as a batsman. Dressed in a loose t-shirt and wearing a cap, this young cricket enthusiast swings his bat with unwavering determination, not letting a single ball slip past him. Even the makeshift wicket behind him couldn't escape his powerful hits.

The comment section overflowed with words of admiration and praise. With the caption "Power Hitting," the video has amassed an astonishing 20.8 million views and 1.4 million likes, along with a multitude of comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Small bomb, big blast." Some even suggested that he could replace Riyan Parag in the Rajasthan Royals’ IPL team. Another commenter claimed that he resembled Surya, a well-known cricketer. Words such as "Best of luck for future Betu," "Replacement of KL Rahul," "Timing is Unreliable," and "Great Batting Power..." filled the comment section.

Watch the viral video here:

Raza Mahar, the person who shared the video on his Instagram handle, has a significant following of over 29K followers, and the talented little boy happens to be his nephew. In addition to the remarkable clip that caught everyone's attention, Raza has also shared several other videos showcasing his nephew's incredible batting skills. In one of these clips, the young prodigy flawlessly executes MS Dhoni's famous helicopter shot.

