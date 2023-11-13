Overexcited girl drops brand-new iPhone seconds after unboxing, her reaction goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The viral video showing the girl unboxing her brand-new iPhone.

It's obvious that people are excited to receive brand new phones - whether iPhones or ones with Android. However, too much excitement can often lead to disaster - such as dropping a new phone seconds after the unboxing. In a similar incident, the reaction of a girl who dropped a brand-new iPhone during unboxing has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the girl receiving a gift and her excitement went through the roof as soon as she realised that it was an iPhone. She gasped and shouted out loud and began shaking the box to receive the brand-new phone.

However, her excitement quickly turned into horror as she dropped the iPhone while attempting to get it out of the box. Apparently, her father was also shocked, shouting "Are you kidding me... She's had it 10 seconds" to her daughter and later trying to pacify her by telling her to be careful. Nonetheless, the teenager was reduced to tears and barged out of her room.

The old video quickly went viral with over 6 million views and 62,000 likes. It quickly prompted diverse reactions, a majority of them aimed at her father for yelling at her when she dropped the phone.

"Dad was way too harsh. She's still a kid who got excited. It's just a phone at the end of the day, it can be fixed," said one user on Instagram. Another person wrote, "She's an excited CHILD who made an honest mistake. The memory of dad yelling at her for something that she couldn't control, will stay with her longer than that phone. My wallet hurt watching that phone fall, but my heart broke, watching the joy stripped from her like that. Poor kid."

However, many people on social media also said that the girl asked for the 'accident' by shaking the box to open it. "She deserves it from the way she was shaking it! Don't feel sorry for her at all," said one commenter.

"Man people nowadays are so soft. She made a stupid mistake and received a proper reaction, she has to learn from her mistakes. He didn't insult her at all. Don't be soft, that kid deserved to cry and then she'll learn to be more careful. Nothing wrong with that," another person wrote.

