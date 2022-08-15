Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious house Antilia lights up to usher in Independence Day celebrations; see pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHARMAB63342532 Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious house Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani celebrated the 75 years of India's independence with much pomp and show. They joined 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ambani's made sure to light up their luxurious Mumbai home Antilia with enormous tri-colour lights. The decorations featured the national flag, India's national animal tiger, Ashoka Chakra lights among other huge installments. Several visitors gathered outside Antilia and were seen clicking pictures and videos. Refreshments were also served to the people by the Ambani's on this historic day.

Check out the viral videos and pictures below:

Earlier, a video of Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrating Independence Day with grandson Prithvi Ambani who is the son of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also shown their participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Some hoisted the national flag, others changed their display pictures to a tricolor flag on social media platforms. Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and many others have changed their display images.

About Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

