'Koldkata,' 'Chillong,' 'Thandigarh:' Hilarious thread poking fun at winters in North India goes viral

Cold-wave conditions have prevailed in the country for the past few months. However, people have chosen an interesting way to bring out their creativity even in such times. People can be seen keeping themselves entertained by sharing hilarious jokes in the winter gloom.

One such Twitter thread making fun of the names of Indian cities is going viral. A Twitter user, @sagarcasm, tweaked the names of the cities in accordance with how cold they are.

The user wrote, ''How cold is it? A thread. It's so cold in Bengal that Kolkata is now called Coldkata.'' In the tweets that followed, the user renmaed Dehradun as 'Kohradun', Indore as 'Stay Indoor', Kanpur as 'Kaanp-pur', Gujarat's Baroda as 'Barfoda', Shillong as 'Chillong,' Chandigarh as 'Thandigarh', and so on.

Soon after this several other Twitter users also joined in and creatively added the name of their respective cities. The tweet has amassed over 200 replies and more than 2700 likes.

One user commented, ''It is so cold in Varanasi that Varanasi is now called VARAN-ICY," while another commented, ''It's so cold in Maharashtra that Mumbai is now called Mumbai only. Yaha kuch cold nai hota hai.''

Another user wrote, ''Hubli will be Huhuhubli..Siliguri will be Sigdigudi..Gaya will be Nahi Gaya..Jalgaon will be Barafgao.''

