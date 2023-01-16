Cold wave conditions to prevail over North India for next 2 days, fog delays trains | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Cold wave across North India : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a return of cold wave conditions over several parts of North India along with the national capital for the next two days.

The weatherman has predicted a dip in temperatures to 3 degrees Celcius for today as well as tomorrow in the Delhi-NCR region. On January 18, the temperature will record 4 degrees Celcius, failing to give even marginal respite to Delhiites from the cold wave conditions, the Met office said.

Notably, IMD has forecast a layer of dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

Fog casuse trains to run late

The Indian Railways informed on Monday that as many as 13 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. Trains like Darbhanga-New Delhi Cline Special (02569), Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (12397) have been running late for 1 hour 30 mins while the Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special (04651) was running late by 8 hours.

Image Source : @ANIList of trains running late released by the Northern Raiways

Which regions expected to face coldwave conditions in North India?

Meanwhile, over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17, and the district administration in Meerut ordered passed the same order but till class 8. And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Acne in winters? Here's how to deal with pimples in cold weather

ALSO READ | Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Latest India News