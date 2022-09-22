Koffee with Karan 7: Fans are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri after actor 'earns her wife 6 points'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS CLUB Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan returned to Karan Johar's celebrity chat show after 17 years with her friends -- Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. From talking about her work to discussing her bond with kids, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan, Gauri got candid about her life while conversing with the show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar. The star wife, who is a film producer, interior decorator, author and now has her own show, revealed how Shah Rukh Khan being the 'easiest person' is always comfortable with people around him. Also, she made a call to SRK to win points in one of the show's segments.

Gauri Khan called up SRK for "Hey Karan, it’s me" session

Karan Johar said that if SRK’s picks Gauri’s call, she wins six points. As she calls him up, SRK received it and said 'Hi Karan, how are you?' To which, Karan responded, “Bhai, very happy to speak to you. You just earned your wife six points." In the smooth SRK way, the actor responded, “See Gauri, humare saath rahoge toh aise hi points milenge (If you stay with me, you’ll keep winning points like this)." (Also Read: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12 Highlights: Gauri Khan's baggage as SRK's wife doesn't bother Maheep, Bhavna)

As the episode was aired, fans showered love on SRK-Gauri. Calling them adorable a user wrote, "See Gauri, humare saath rahoge toh yahi mazze Karoge "..Best Couple ever #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan" Another said, "my most favorite part of the entire episode ... the husband talk @iamsrk. My Jaan is the gentlest Husband of this world. That ease & comfort is all that a woman wants @gaurikhan gaurimaa is so cute screaming over such household chores."

When Kjo asked Gauri, "How difficult is it to shrug off that tag that you are Shah Rukh Khan's wife?" and if it affects the clients when she walks into a meeting, do they carry that baggage? Gauri responded: "Yes absolutely, there will be times when I will be taken as a designer because of who I am because they will get that mileage that they get you know... But let me tell you that it is not always the case. There are times you know when you are not going to get a particular project because of the baggage. Sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan's wife. It works against me 50% of the time."

