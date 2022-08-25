Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra trend as their dating confession on Koffee With Karan leaves fans in awe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SPYBWOOD Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Koffee With Karan 7: On the eighth episode of Karan Johar's exclusive chat show, many beans were spilt on Kiara Advani's relationship status with Sidharth Malhotra, ultimately leading to her subtle confirmation that the duo is dating. Kiara's relationship with Shershah co-star remained a hot topic of discussion throughout the show. While the actress admitted that Sidharth was "more than just a close friend" to her, Karan and Shahid couldn't stop asking her to tell them when they are planning to tie the knot.

While Shahid termed the pair 'good-looking', Karan Johar wondered how gorgeous their kids would be (Kamaal ke bachche honge). Also, Kiara revealed that it was not on the sets of their film 'Shershah' that they met for the first time. She disclosed that they had met after the wrap-up party of her Netflix project 'Lust Stories'. And there's more to it - Karan Johar was also there! Kiara said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan then intervened and said, "Yes, much before", to which Kiara replied and said, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed."

It seems that it wasn't just Karan or Shahid who wanted Sid-Kiara's confession, but many of their fans were waiting for the same. A user wrote, "#SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani-- I need you like a heart needs a beat." Another said, "This was too awwdorable of them. Sidkiara being the cutest."

Karan Johar on Kiara-Sidharth's first meeting

Karan narrated their Kiara-Sidharth's first meeting and said, "We crashed a friend's house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that's where you (Kiara) and Sid met for the first time." To this, Shahid said that it's a good thing to remember your first meeting and Kiara smiled and replied, "Of course, I will never forget."

Read More Trending News