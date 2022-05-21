Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow for the fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp enacts Captain Jack Sparrow character for fans

The hearing on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case is ongoing in a Fairfax, Virginia court. When Depp took the stand to narrate his side of the story, he mentioned how the allegations of domestic abuse made by Heard against him ruined his reputation in Hollywood and resulted in him being an outcast in the industry.

In the latest video that is doing the rounds on social media, Depp is seen bringing back his iconic Pirates of The Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow for the fans who were shouting at him while he traveled in his car with the windows rolled down.

Depp interacts with his fans and thanks them for showing him support during this time in his life. When a fan shouts, "You'll always be Captain Jack Sparrow," he mimics the mannerisms and says, "He is still around somewhere. I see him every now and then. He shows up now and again."

He also waves at his fans and expresses gratitude towards them all while seated in his car.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence. He was fired from the Pirates franchise when allegations from Heard surfaced online in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.