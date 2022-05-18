VIRAL VIDEO: Johnny Depp couldn't hold his laughter as Amber Heard's lawyer imitates actor in court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEPPSPOWER Johnny Depp

Viral video from Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's last day of trial has the actor trying to hold his laughter as the actor's lawyers tries to imitate the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor. During the trial on Tuesday, there was a moment when Johnny was seen making efforts to not laugh as the lawyer did an impression of his voice. The moment has gone viral on social media, and is being widely shared across platforms.

It happened when the attorney spoke to Heard imitating Depp's voice and asking her a question about a tape. In a video on Twitter the lawyers asks why the actress believes that Depp cannot look her in the eye. The lawyer said, “She played a tape where Johnny said ‘you will not see my eyes again' do you recall that?” Watch the video here:

Amber Heard completed her testimony after four days on the witness stand, defending herself from accusations that she had faked her abuse claims against former husband Johnny Depp. Heard maintained her composure as Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, accused her of lying and suggested that she was the true abuser.

Vasquez played audio recordings of arguments between the couple and read aloud love notes that Heard had written to Depp after the alleged assaults.

"You weren't scared of him at all, were you?" Vasquez asked at one point. "This is a man who tried to kill me," Heard responded. "Of course it's scary. He's also my husband."

Heard is defending herself from Depp's $50 million defamation suit. Depp's team alleges that Heard destroyed his career with false allegations of physical and sexual assault.

Depp gave his own account of their relationship over the course of four days in April, and the outcome of the trial will hinge largely on which of the two the jury finds more credible.

Johnny Depp's lawyers says actor got Amber Heard a role in Aquaman

Vasquez also asked about Heard's role as Mera in 'Aquaman', suggesting that Depp had secured the role for her. "Excuse me?" Heard said. "No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning."

Heard was paid $7 million in their divorce settlement, a portion of which she has donated to charity. On redirect, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft noted that Depp had made $65 million in 2015, and that the actress would be entitled to half that, or $32.5 million.

The trial is expected to wrap up on May 27, and then it will go to the jury for deliberation.

-- with IANS inputs