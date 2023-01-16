Is Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Adil Khan Durrani another publicity stunt? Internet says so

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Adil Khan Durrani fake?

Rakhi Sawant is known for two things, entertainment and controversy. The actress never misses a chance to make headlines with her personal and professional lives. Reportedly, the entertainment queen tied the knot with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. Her alleged husband denied their marriage after pictures of their intimate wedding hit the internet. After Adil Khan Durrani refused to accept Rakhi as his wife, she was seen sobbing uncontrollably. Rakhi was observed to be devastated about the reason, yet she remained mum about it. Now, Adil has finally accepted Rakhi as her wife in an Instagram post. However, the entire saga of the wedding photos going viral, Adil denying their marriage, and Rakhi crying in front of the media came across as a publicity stunt to netizens.

On Monday, Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, took to his Instagram account and shared their wedding picture. His caption read, "So here’s an announcement finally,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

The post did not go well with the internet. Netizens rushed to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Stop this unneccesary drama and stop fooling public." Another user commented, "Time to unfollow this toxicity."

A third user wrote, "Their drama never ends and dumb people keep falling for it. Anything to stay in the news." A user also wrote, "So much of drama and chaos. Both are attention seekers."

Earlier, speaking to ETimes, Rakhi Sawant indicated that things aren't going well between her and her husband, Adil Durrani. Talking about the marriage, she said, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, ‘tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami li hai’."

Meanwhile, their controversial marriage failed to win the belief of the general public, who strongly criticized it and labelled it a hoax.

