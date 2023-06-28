'Indian Matchmaking' fame Sima Taparia's song 'Shadi Ki Tayaree Hai' hits 1 million views

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SIMATAPARIAOFFICIAL Sima Taparia shared a post to announce the release of her song.

Indian Matchmaking on Netflix is a reality TV series that has garnered a lot of attention from the audience despite the constant trolling and memes. Sima Taparia the woman behind the show has delivered 3 successful seasons by being the matchmaker every parent wants to call. However, it seems like Sima Aunty is not just a matchmaker anymore since she turned a singer and rapper for the song 'Shadi Ki Tayaree Hai' and for some more amazing news; the song recently hit 1 million views on youtube.

The famous matchmaker, popularly known as Sima aunty shot to fame with the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking released in 2020. The show has since delivered 3 successful seasons despite the constant trolling it received. The show became a source for memes due to its sometimes stretched content.

Sima Taparia turns rapper

Who knew Sima Aunty was keeping so many talents under wraps? About a month ago Sima announced the release of her song Shadi Ki Tayaree Hai. Not just that she took the internet by surprise when she starred in the music video as the singer and rapper too. Along with Sima Taparia, the song is also sung by Anup Taparia and Jeetu Shankar and is written by Neetu Saini while the music is given by Jeetu Shankar. The song has 1 million views by now and its popularity keeps increasing by the day.

Sima aunty has managed to put yet another star on her shoulder with the release of this song. It is really commendable of her to have taken up such a challenge.

Watch the song right here:

