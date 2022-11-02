Girl rams into parked truck, netizens call her ‘papa ki pari' in hilarious video | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUNILPANWAR2507 Girl rams into parked truck | Watch

Strange and amusing events on the road are not uncommon. We frequently come across humorous videos that make us laugh out loud. Currently, a video of a girl riding a scooter and crashing into a parked truck is going viral online. The scene doesn't appear to be harmful or dangerous, though. The video has gone viral online and sparked a laughing fest.

The widely shared footage shows a large garbage truck stranded in the middle of the street. Due to this, it is common to witness other street-going vehicles moving off-road in order to avoid the truck. The next scene in the clip shows a woman trying to perform the same technique to pass the vehicle while riding a scooter.

The video further shows that as the woman tries to pass the truck, she struggles to maintain balance and crashes into it with her scooter, startling the driver of the truck. However, the incident does not appear to be dangerous, and it is clear that no one was injured. It also appears to be humorous, as the woman appears to have purposefully hit the vehicle.

The video was shared by a Twitter user, who captioned it, "Papa ki Pari (Daddy's angel)." As soon as it surfaced on the internet, netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Hilarious!! but the driver should have been penalised for blocking the full road." Another user wrote, "Papa ki pari ko licence kisane Diya wo mahan hai (Who gave licence to this daddy's angel, she is great). A third user commented, "Wow, amazing driving skills. You go girl." A user also commented, "Heavy driver."

Also read: 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan credits chiseled physique to Google tips, Salman Khan and THESE Bollywood stars

While some people questioned who gave her license, some took hilarious jabs at the girl. The viral video surely got the internet chuckling, and it garnered over 46,000 views.

Also read: OTT Tamil movies: Ponniyin Selvan I to Jai Bhim, films that provide surreal cinematic experience

Read More Trending News