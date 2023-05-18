Giant spider catches and eats fish, viral video horrifies netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Giant spider catches and eats fish

Trending News: Get ready to witness a truly shocking sight that will make your skin crawl. A viral video is circulating on social media, featuring a spider devouring a fish in a jaw-dropping display of nature's brutality. The video, which has been widely shared, was originally posted on Instagram by Jean-Pierre Veira, a nature photographer and tour guide. It was later reposted by a page dedicated to all things creepy-crawly, called Snagbug.

In this astonishing footage, a giant fishing spider can be seen capturing its relatively large prey without the use of any fishing equipment. Positioned between two rocks in shallow water, the spider prepares to feast on its seafood meal. According to the caption accompanying the video, the spider's ability to catch aquatic food is attributed to the hydrophobic hairs covering its body, allowing it to remain dry during the hunt. The caption further explains that the spider waits by the water's edge, dangling its limbs on the surface to detect any ripples. Once a fish comes into sight, the spider swiftly pounces, using its venom to neutralize its scaly prey before it can escape.

The video has garnered over 102k views, 7500 likes and has sparked numerous comments from astonished viewers. "Unbelievable," a user commented. "Yea....that's a no for me," another wrote. Some users expressed sympathy for the unfortunate fish, questioning how the spider manages to consume such a large meal.

Similar to wolf spiders, fishing spiders are native to the southeastern United States and primarily inhabit areas near water. They survive by feeding on small fish and aquatic insects.

