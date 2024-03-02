French influencer dances in the rain after quitting 9-5 job, internet lauds his actions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FABRIZIOVMORONI/INSTAGRAM French man quit his job and shared it with his followers on Instagram.

Many a time we have come across people dancing in the rain in sheer happiness. Something similar happened to a French content creator causing him to throw all worries to the wind and dance his heart out in the rain after quitting his 9-5 job. A video clip of a French influencer Fabrizio Villari Moroni has gone viral on social media where he can be seen enjoying after handing in his resignation.

He shared his struggle of fitting into a desk job with his followers on Instagram. Moroni wrote, "When I first accepted this job I thought I would be able to make a 9-5 and my content creation both fit in my schedule. I was wrong. I overestimated my ability to be present everywhere at once and to show up equally to all things I commit to. Unfortunately, it didn’t take that long to realize that if you commit to many things, you’re not actually committed to any."

He further said, "So I had to make a choice. Creating for you (and me) is the greatest honor and the only thing that actually fulfills me. Every single day I receive hundreds of DMs and comments saying that, in a way or another, my content has been helpful, either to make someone laugh or to navigate life as an expat."

"Every single day some of you stop me in the streets of Paris and thank me for what I do. When it’s actually me thanking you for the immense love and support you show me. It will never be forgotten. This was not an easy choice, but as you can see, it was the one that made me happy. Excited to see what’s next for us," his post read.

Since being shared the video has garnered about 7 million views and 4 million likes. Several users commented on his post supporting his decision. One user wrote, "It took me years to realise... you cannot possibly give your 100% to every single aspect of your life. But eitherway, I wish you so much good luck on your new journey."

Another user said, "I remember feeling the exact same way when I left the corporate world. That job was my ‘dream job’ till I found my dream outgrowing it and that’s been one of the best yet hardest decisions I’ve taken for myself."

