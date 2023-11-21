Fearless man catches anaconda with his bare hands, gives it a kiss in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALTARZANN/INSTAGRAM The viral video shows the man catching an anaconda

Wildlife encounters take an extraordinary amount of bravery and skill. In a similar instance, a man has grabbed eyeballs for a heart-stopping moment when he caught a giant anaconda with only his bare hands. Not only did he catch it, but he also gave the serpent a kiss.

A video posted by Mike Holston, a zoo keeper in Florida who also calls himself 'The Real Tarzan', shows the man fearlessly confronting an anaconda, and after some moments of struggle, managing to incapacitate it.

The man showed an amazing level of control by swiftly catching the snake which appeared to be resting comfortably. He then wrestled it into submission, while onlookers reacted with shock as the serpent tried to wrap itself around his hand. However, the 'real Tarzan' was strong enough to wrest his hand out of its grip and subdue it, planting a kiss on the anaconda in a cherry-on-the-top moment.

The video, captioned, "What an expedition …successfully caught a monster anaconda of Venezuela", amassed more than 11 million views and 2.88 lakh likes. Social media users reacted in awe and surprise to the show of skill and courage

"Choking out an anaconda is crazy," said one user, while another wrote, "The ending with the kiss". However, some people also raised concerns over antagonising an animal simply for the sake of a video.

