Ed Sheeran's ‘Shape of You’ gets a Carnatic music blend; watch viral video here

Ed Sheeran is one of the most famous American singers. The 31-year-old singer has given many hit songs. One of his most popular songs Shape of You got released in the year 2017 which broke all the records and instantly became famous in many countries. The track also ranked on the US top 10 list on the same week of its release.

Ever since the song ‘Shape of You’ was released, its various versions have been made in different languages. People are adding their twists to the song and making a new versions out of it. Some of you might have also come across these unique versions on the internet. Now, one more version is added to the list that has a Carnatic music blend to it. The rendition is beautifully made which will make you say wow after hearing it.

The video of the latest Carnatic version is posted by an Instagram user Hrishi who hails from California. He chose the song ‘Shape of You’ and remixed it by adding a Carnatic twist. Sharing the video on his social media handle, he wrote "Shape of You Carnatic remix". In the video, Hrishi is seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pair of denim blue jeans. He is standing in front of the microphone and singing the song.

It's been almost a week since the video was posted on Instagram. It is garnering a lot of praise from internet users. To date, it has received almost four lakh views and thousands of likes. Netizens are also dropping their lovely comments on the video and appreciating the singer.

One of the users wrote, “wat fusion.” Another user wrote, “All cultures have something amazing to add. Imagine how spicy our lives would be.” A user specially liked the ending of the song and wrote, “When I saw southern Indian...it wouldn't need a "wait for it" For me.... The end was bomb”.

