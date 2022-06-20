Ed Sheeran lookalike Ty Jones names his daughter after the 'Perfect' singer's wife Cherry Seaborn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEDDYS.ARMY Ed Sheeran with Ty Jones

Ed Sheeran, an English singer and songwriter, is loved by millions of people. The 31-year-old singer enjoys a massive fan following. Like many other famous artists, Ed Sheeran also has his lookalike named Ty Jones who follows him with all his heart. Recently, Ty and his 37-year-old partner Amanda Baron welcomed their baby girl. The thing which attracted many eyeballs was the name that the couple chose for their daughter. They named the little angel 'Cherry Rose' after Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn.

In a conversation with The Sun, the new parents revealed the reason behind their name selection. The couple welcomed their daughter Cherry Rose three weeks earlier at Wythenshawe Hospital, in Greater Manchester on 9th June.

The 37-year-old Amanda is a fangirl of the ‘Perfect’ singer Ed Sheeran. She shared that she was the one who chose their daughter's name. She said, “I chose the name Cherry as it’s so sweet. We also wanted to keep the Ed Sheeran theme in the family.” Ty, who looks similar to Ed Sheeran works full time as his look alike. Talking about his daughter, he said, “I feel phenomenal. Cherry is beautiful.” They added that they have also added Leigh and Sheeran as middle names.

Both Ty and Amanda are huge fans of the singer. They both attended Ed Sheeran’s concert together at Man City’s Etihad Stadium just hours after welcoming their daughter.

Walking down memory lane, the couple shared their love story. They said that their love blossomed from Ed’s concert. Throwing more details, Amanda said, “I thought my friends were having me on when they said he was a lookalike. I always wanted to go out with a ginge, and now I’ve got the best one – apart from the real Ed, obviously.”

For the unversed, Cherry Rose was born just a month after Ed’s second daughter, on 20th May. The couple had welcomed their first daughter Lyra in August 2020.