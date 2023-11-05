Heartbreaking scene in Kerala: Dog waiting for owner outside Kannur mortuary since 120 days | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Heartbreaking scene in Kerala: Stray dog waiting outside Kannur mortuary for his owner since 120 days

Kerala dog heartbreaking story: In a heartwarming tale of love, loyalty and faithfulness, a pet dog in Kerala is waiting for its owner in front of the mortuary in Kannur District Hospital, where it has been waiting for its deceased master for the past four months, not knowing that he is dead.

None knows with whom the dog came, but the staff at the hospital says that it had come with a patient.

Vikas Kumar, a staff member at the District Hospital in Kannur, said, "A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary. The dog feels that the owner is still here. The dog does not leave this place and has been here for the past four months."

"The patient passed away and the dog saw the patient being taken to the mortuary through the front door. What the dog failed to realise was that all the bodies are taken out through another door and hence it is waiting hoping against hope his master will come through the door from which his body was taken in," said a staff of the hospital.

Another staff at the hospital said she named the dog as 'Ramu'.

"He does not mingle with other fellow dogs and does not create a scene when hungry. By now he is a friend of all the staff at the hospital. Even when the State Health Minister Veena George visited the hospital, Ramu was waiting for his master. We get food for the dog," said a female staff member.

The relationship between dogs and humans dates back to ancient times. But here, at a time when even family ties are breaking, a pet dog waits for his master in front of the mortuary.

Kumar added that the faithful dog now lived here and it was very good in behaviour. Dogs are known for their loyalty and faithfulness to their owners. This is due to their strong pack instincts and the bond they form with their human families. They have evolved to be social creatures and thrive on human companionship.

Additionally, dogs have a strong sense of smell and can pick up on the unique scent of their owner, further strengthening their attachment.

Notably, the dog's longing for his master draws parallels to the story of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return. According to nippon.com the story of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return even after he had died, tugs at the heartstrings of people worldwide. A statue of the faithful hound outside the station is the most popular meeting spot in Japan and attracts many tourists too.

ALSO READ:​ Security forces to recruit Indian dog breeds for sniffing out explosives, other police duties soon

Read More Trending News