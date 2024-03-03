Woman praises Delhi Police for finding iPhone in three hours, says 'Deeply indebted'

Follow us on Image Source : @EKTATHAKURVATS Woman praises Delhi Police for finding iPhone

A woman praised the Delhi Police for recovering her iPhone within a few hours after it was lost. The woman, Ekta Thakur, took to social media platform X to thank the policemen who helped her find her lost device within three hours and also shared a picture with them.

Taking to X, she wrote, "My deepest gratitude to HC Ajay Yadav, Anil Yadav and Gajraj Rao who jumped to action about a lost iPhone in Munirka, recovered within 3 hrs of losing it. Deeply indebted to their continued service to keeping Delhi safe. Thank you so much."

She further said, "The police were extremely invested in getting the phone back from the minute they heard of the mishap in the auto. They took me to the police station, filed an FIR & got the IMEI number from Jio’s records & started tracking the phone."

"When they were informed by me that the FindMyFriends tracking on my MacBook is much more accurate, they didn’t hesitate a second to patrol all around Munirka & RK Puram with me & my flatmate to track down the phone," she said.

Delhi Police thanks the woman

Reacting to her post, the Delhi Police thanked her for sharing the experience. Taking to X they wrote, "Thank you, Ekta ji, for sharing your experience and appreciating our service!"

