Cyclist balancing water bottle on head amazes internet, video goes viral

Social media has become a pathway to showcase hidden talent to the world. It has paved the way to get the skills recognised by the masses. From artists displaying their illustrations and creations to cooking enthusiasts flaunting their culinary skills on the platform, social media has helped many such underrated talents to come into the limelight.

The video has resurfaced leaving users impressed by the woman named Marielle Amaba by balancing act. The recorded footage captures the woman, presumably a cyclist riding a bicycle on the road, wearing a face mask. Not only was Marielle biking speedily but she also made sure to balance a plastic water bottle upon her head, making sure it did not fall under any circumstances.

The talented woman also performed mini stunts while cycling. She was seen swaying her head sideways and letting go of the bike handles, but no matter what she did, or how difficult it seemed, not once did the bottle topple over. The woman’s amazing balancing skills drew in plenty of positive comments from social media lauding her for her flexibility.

This is not the first time we have come across such talented individuals on social media. Last month, a month grabbed eyeballs for performing applaud-worthy tricks with a football. She juggled the football on her legs, balancing the ball deftly, making sure it does not touch the ground. The woman then moved on to balance the football on her back and shoulders, as the passerby watched her in action with amazement.

