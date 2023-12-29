Bihar: Airplane gets stuck under Piprakothi bridge in Motihari | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bihar: Airplane gets stuck under bridge in Motihari

Trending news: The body of an airplane got stuck beneath a bridge in Bihar's Motihari, causing a massive traffic jam on the roads. After getting help from truck drivers and locals, the scrap of the plane was taken out.

The plane was being taken to Assam from Mumbai and got stuck under Motihari's Piprakothi bridge.

An interesting video of the plane was posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) by the account 'Jaano Junction' today (December 29).

According to the details, the plane was being transported in a big truck lorry. Hearing the news of the plane getting stuck in the overbridge, people nearby ran to see it. Many people were busy taking pictures and selfies of the plane stuck on the bridge, while the police were somehow trying to free the plane kept on a lorry under the overbridge.

Later, all the tires of the truck lorry were deflated and the airplane stuck under the overbridge was taken out. After the plane was taken out from the bridge, the police present there heaved a sigh of relief. People also left the plane safely from there.

A similar incident happened in November 2022 when a plane got stuck on the underpass of a road in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district. The incident occurred when the plane was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck.

