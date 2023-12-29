UP: Punches, kicks thrown at Municipal meet in Shamli, Akhilesh Yadav shares viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/AKHILESH YADAV Screengrab of viral video

Viral video: In a bizarre visual from Uttar Pradesh, some members of the municipal council in Shamli exchanged blows with each other during a meeting. The meeting was marked by punches and kicks and using tables as shields. One of the members was seen climbing on the chair and attempting to jump on to another member.

The incident occurred at a board meeting of the council in which Municipal Chairman Arvind Sangal and MLA Prasann Chaudhary were among the participants.

Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe

The video of the fighting surfaced on social media and went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who took a swipe at the ruling BJP.

Sharing the video on X, Akhilesh wrote, “When no development work has been done then what else could have happened in the review meeting, that is why physical blows were exchanged among the councillors in Shamli. Lesson of BJP rule: Come to the review meeting after arranging your own security”.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, talks in native accent in hometown Ranchi, video goes viral

ALSO READ | Viral video: When Dhoni tricked Bangladeshi players on the crease, 'They didn't know that I knew…'

Read More Trending News