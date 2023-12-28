Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays 'Iron Maiden' guitar solo on stage | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : CONRAD K SANGMA (INSTAGRAM) Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays guitar on stage

Trending news: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma played a guitar solo of the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years' is sure to leave the viewers awestruck. Known for his guitar skills, Meghalaya CM shared a video on his Instagram account of him effortlessly strumming his guitar.

He shared the post with a caption, "Another rocking night...iron maiden this time.." the chief minister wrote on his Instagram where he shared the video on December 27 (Wednesday).

CM Sangma has shared snippets of his guitar skills multiple times. Last year, he uploaded a video of him playing the same Iron Maiden classic.

Multi-talented CM of Meghalaya

"After a hectic 3-day Assembly session, unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff. It's been a long while I haven't played, so I guess a few mistakes," CM Sangma's caption read.

Not just guitar, CM Sangma keeps up with trends also, as seen in a video posted by him of him posing on a 360 spinning camera.

Know more about Meghalaya CM:

Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Meghalaya Chief Minister PA Sangma, and his National People's Party (NPP) won 26 seats in the 60-member Meghalaya assembly elections earlier this year. After the election, a coalition led by NPP formed the state government, with Conrad Sangma becoming chief minister.

ALSO READ: Flute and guitar duo stuns with 'Besharam Rang' rendition at Pune college. Watch

Read More Trending News