Bengaluru woman works on laptop while riding Rapido bike stuck in traffic, pic goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER Bengaluru woman works on laptop while riding bike

Trending News: A viral video circulating on Twitter has caught the attention of many users, showcasing the fast-paced and traffic-laden streets of Bengaluru, often referred to as India's silicon valley. The image depicts a woman diligently working on her laptop while riding as a pillion passenger on a Rapido bike through the congested roads of the city. This shot, taken along the Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road, has sparked a discussion online.

The photo taken from a car was originally shared on Twitter by a user named Nihar Lohiya, who accompanied it with a caption that humorously captured the essence of life in Bengaluru. Referred to as a "Peak Bangalore moment," the image highlights the hustle culture of the city, where individuals find innovative ways to optimize their time, even while being stuck in traffic, which is a common occurrence in Bengaluru.

However, it is worth noting that the traffic congestion captured in the picture was caused by a fallen tree, which had been struck by a truck near the military gate of the service road close to Ibbalur on the Outer Ring Road. To address the situation, the deputy commissioner of police in the traffic south division, Sujeetha Salman, took to Twitter to inform commuters about the incident and advised them to seek alternate routes.

Nihar Lohiya's tweet gained significant attention, with numerous users expressing their thoughts in the comments. Many Bengaluru residents could relate to the woman and tweeted about how sick they are of the city's traffic as well. "Left at 8 reached office at 10," a user mentioned. One user raised concerns about the pressure faced by the woman in the image, suggesting that employers should be more considerate in such situations. They questioned the insensitivity of expecting someone to work while riding a motorbike. However, the commenter also pondered whether the woman would be blamed if she were to arrive late due to circumstances beyond her control.

Another user empathized with the woman, acknowledging the challenges she might face as a result of the congested roads. A commenter emphasized the importance of having a smooth, traffic-free commute, allowing individuals to travel peacefully and not be burdened with the extra time it takes to navigate a mere 5-kilometer stretch. "Imagine the pressure, the feeling of lost in your own city where you work 10+hours a day, the disdain. All she required was a smooth traffic-less road where she could commute peacefully from her home and not account for the "extra" hour it takes to commute through a 5KM stretch," he wrote.

