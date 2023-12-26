Anand Mahindra's hilarious reaction on gifting Thar to Noida kid for Rs 700 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacts to Noida kid's video on purchasing Thar for Rs 700.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra gave a hilarious response when a man asked him to gift a Thar vehicle to a viral Noida boy when he turns 18 for only Rs 700. Notably, a video went viral of a boy named Cheeku from Noida, who spoke about buying Mahindra Thar for only Rs 700.

In the video, Cheeku - The Noida Kid (the name of his Instagram handle) believed that Mahindra Thar and XUV 700 are the same and can be bought for Rs 700. Expressing his appreciation for the kid, Mahindra wrote, "My friend @soonitara sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too."

"My only problem is that if we validated his claim & sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon…," he added, prompting a series of hilarious responses on social media platform X.

Later, a man replied to Mahindra's post by saying that the kid deserves a Thar when he turns 18, to which the industrialist replied, "Chalo theek hai, par aapne socha ki tab MERI umar kya hogi??".

Users replied with comments like, "Thar to vo aise mang raha hese halwa ho" and "Aap toh forever young ho sir". "I hope his words can come true. I want to buy two, one for myself and one for my wife," said a user to Mahindra's response to the viral video. "700 rupees main aap use a toy Mahendra Thar to de sakte hai," said another netizen.

Cheeku's video was uploaded on Instagram in July this year and has garnered over 7 lakh views.

