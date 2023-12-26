UP: Tiger dozes on wall in Pilibhit village, crowd gathers to catch glimpse | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Tiger dozes on wall in Pilibhit village while a crowd gathers to catch glimpse of the animal in UP's Pilibhit district.

An atmosphere of panic prevailed among the residents of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh after a tiger was seen sitting on a wall. A crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of the animal. It was later sedated and rescued by forest officers.

The tiger had managed to escape the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district. The majestic animal was seen perched up on the compound wall of the local gurdwara.

A video of the tiger sitting on the wall had gone viral. Several people can be seen around the area trying to catch a glimpse of the majestic cat. The video was shared with the caption, "The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using a net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot."

The tiger had entered the village at night. The villagers were alerted by stray dogs that kept barking at the tiger. When the villagers came to know about the animal they alerted the forest officials.

The video has received more than 1 lakh views while numbers keep on increasing. Showing concern a user wrote, "This is so dangerous. Do people think that it can't leap over the barricade." Another user said, "Waah waah…What peace is the tiger enjoying even though surrounded by so much attention."

Pilibhit is home to a tiger reserve and five people have died in four months in tiger attacks in the district.

