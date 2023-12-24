Rare images of Odisha's black tigers leave the internet amazed | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : @PARVEENKASWAN/TWITTER Rare images of Odisha's black tigers leave the internet amazed

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to social media platform X to share pictures of the fascinating 'pseudo-melanistic' tigers found in Odisha's Similipal. The pictures have left the internet in awe.

Sharing the pictures Kaswan wrote, "The black tigers of India. Do you know there are pseudo-melanistic tigers found in Similipal. They are such due to genetic mutation and highly rare. Such beautiful creature."

He shared more facts about these tigers. He informed, "The first confirmed record of the now famous pseudo-melanistic tigers of Similipal came in 1993. On 21st July 1993 Salku, a young boy of Podagad village shot down a 'black' tigress with arrows in self-defense."

"The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time more were documented. They are due to rare genetic mutation and found in small population," He further stated.

The tweet, which was shared on December 22, has garnered more than one lakh views.

An internet user wrote, "Beauty and majesty. So Gorgeous. Thanks for sharing." Expressing concern another user wrote, "Better not to share these precious photos with the public.... people will rush towards the safaris just to take photographs."

A user said, "Quite difficult to identify in the night" while another one expressed their awe at the sight. "Wow. All their stripes ran together like ink. Very interesting and beautiful."

