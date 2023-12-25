Incredible India! Over 37,000 women perform in sync at the Maha Raas in Gujarat's Dwarka | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women from Ahir community in traditional attire perform ‘Maharaas’ after offering prayers at Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka.

In a stunning display of synchrony, as many as 37,000 women from Gujarat's Ahir community came together to perform at the Maha Raas held at the famous Dwarka temple in Gujarat. Immersed in their devotion to lord Krishna, the women dressed in traditional attire danced in massive circles around the idol.

In an aerial video shared by news agency ANI, a massive number of women can be seen performing the Maha Raas around a central platform in a huge field, their bright red traditional attire a contrast to the brown ground they are performing on.

As per a regional website, the Maha Raas is a two-day festival organised in Dwarka in memory of Rass by Usha, the daughter of Banasur and daughter-in-law of lord Krishna.

The event was organized at the campus of ACC Cement company known as the Nanddham campus by the All India Yadav Samaj and Ahirani Mahila Mandal. Interestingly, the objective of Maharaas was to give the message of social harmony and women empowerment.

