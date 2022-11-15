Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient, Twitter user shares shocking picture | VIRAL

AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient, Twitter user shares shocking picture | VIRAL

A Twitter user alleges AIIMS served 'cockroach daal' to a 4-year-old patient. The incident has shocked online users to the core. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2022 19:20 IST
AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient
Image Source : INSTA/ AIIMS_DELHI, TWITTER/@SAHILZAIDI3 AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient

In hospitals, hygiene is one of the most important elements to consider; however, in a shocking state of affairs, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, allegedly gave a four-year-old patient a cockroach in his meal. A Twitter user reported the frightening event and posted a picture online. The terrible incident has infuriated online users, who are now questioning where to go if such a prestigious medical facility is so careless.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Sahil Zaidi reported the incident and shared the picture. The image that Zaidi shared appears to show a dissected cockroach on a serving platter. His caption read, "Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal" to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief."

As soon as Zaidi's tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site, netizens rushed to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Nothing strange,it is Govt hospital but in Corporate Hospital like Continental Hospital,Hyderabad the impatient facilities are pathetic for full paying patients. No one to investigate and take action. May be a complaint means some pocket money for some." Another user wrote, "Nothing new Recently I was diagnosed with food poisoning in emergency. Dr was rude upon asking about injection he gave me. He scolded and humiliated.And when I told him it's my right guard came and started lecturing me. It was my trust and belief in AIIMS that shattered that day." A third user commented, "They don't treat patients they test patience." 

Related Stories
AIIMS bans mobile use by OPD registration counter staff; to add extra buses for internal transport

AIIMS bans mobile use by OPD registration counter staff; to add extra buses for internal transport

PM Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: PM inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore

PM Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: PM inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore

AIIMS asks doctors, staff to report presence of unauthorised agents on hospital campus

AIIMS asks doctors, staff to report presence of unauthorised agents on hospital campus

AIIMS withdraws order on SOPs issued for medical treatment to MPs amid protests

AIIMS withdraws order on SOPs issued for medical treatment to MPs amid protests

Also read: Manila's newborn baby girl is world's 8 billionth person | See photos

The incident outraged netizens, and while some called it unfortunate, others stated that such instances are not uncommon, and they had received similar treatment from this hospital.

Also read: After Twitter and Meta, Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 of its workforce; netizens ask 'Kahan jaaye?'

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Latest News