AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient, Twitter user shares shocking picture | VIRAL

AIIMS serves 'cockroach daal' to 4-year-old patient

In hospitals, hygiene is one of the most important elements to consider; however, in a shocking state of affairs, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, allegedly gave a four-year-old patient a cockroach in his meal. A Twitter user reported the frightening event and posted a picture online. The terrible incident has infuriated online users, who are now questioning where to go if such a prestigious medical facility is so careless.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Sahil Zaidi reported the incident and shared the picture. The image that Zaidi shared appears to show a dissected cockroach on a serving platter. His caption read, "Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal" to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief."

As soon as Zaidi's tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site, netizens rushed to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Nothing strange,it is Govt hospital but in Corporate Hospital like Continental Hospital,Hyderabad the impatient facilities are pathetic for full paying patients. No one to investigate and take action. May be a complaint means some pocket money for some." Another user wrote, "Nothing new Recently I was diagnosed with food poisoning in emergency. Dr was rude upon asking about injection he gave me. He scolded and humiliated.And when I told him it's my right guard came and started lecturing me. It was my trust and belief in AIIMS that shattered that day." A third user commented, "They don't treat patients they test patience."

The incident outraged netizens, and while some called it unfortunate, others stated that such instances are not uncommon, and they had received similar treatment from this hospital.

