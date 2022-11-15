Manila's newborn baby girl is world's 8 billionth person | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : COMMISSION ON POPULATION AND DEVELOPMENT World's 8 billionth person

Manila has welcomed a baby girl on 15th November and she has been chosen as the symbolic world's 8th billion person. The newborn has been named 'Baby Vinice'. As Vinice Mabansag was born at Dr. Jose Fabella memorial hospital at 1:29 am (local time), her birth was celebrated by the Philippines' commission on population and development which shared photos of the baby girl and her mother on Facebook.

The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eighth billionth person in the world. Baby Vinice was welcomed on Nov. 15 by nurses at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development", the Philippines' commission on population and development said in another Facebook post.

The United Nations said that the world reached a milestone of 8 billion people saying that there have been major improvements in public health that have lowered the risk of death and increased life expectancy. UN also called this an important moment to look beyond the numbers and meet shared responsibility to protect people and the planet. "8 billion hopes. 8 billion dreams. 8 billion possibilities. Our planet is now home to 8 billion people," the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) tweeted.

By comparison, the increase of the world's population over the last century has been quite rapid and despite a gradual slowing in the pace of growth, the global population is projected to surpass 9 billion around 2037 and 10 billion around 2058, according to UN estimates. Globally, it has taken 12 years for one billion people to be added to the global population. The UN report also said that India is predicted to overtake China as the world's most populous country next year.

