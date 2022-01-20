Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/A-RIZ MUSIC & FILMS 3-year-old Alizeh's song Mera Dil Pahadon Mein Kho Gaya becomes Instagram's favourite reels track

People are fiercely making Instagram reels on a song sung by three-year-old kid Alizeh Rizvi. Celebrities Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hina Khan, Bharti Singh among others have used the song Mera Dil Pahadon Mein Kho Gaya to create reels on Instagram for the entertainment of their fans.

Alizeh is a resident of Kota, Rajasthan. Apart from getting hugely popular on Instagram, millions of people have also viewed this song on YouTube. Alizeh's maternal uncle recorded the track in his own studio. During the recording, Alizeh's cute antics were also recorded in the video. People are getting very fond of her innocence and singing style as Mera Dil Pahadon Mein Kho Gaya continues to trend on social media.

Mera Dil Pahadon Mein Kho Gaya from Alizeh was recorded around six months ago and uploaded on YouTube in July last year. After being shared on Instagram, this song became a favorite for the reels makers. After the success of the song, the housemates of Alizeh are naturally very delighted. Alizeh's father has reportedly also started getting many offers from various ad agencies.

More than five lakh people have made reels on Mera Dil Pahadon Mein Kho Gaya song from Alizeh till now. Apart from this, this song has been viewed more than 3 lakh times on YouTube. This has turned the little one into a celebrity of sorts.

Additionally, Alizeh's Instagram profile is full of cute pictures of the little child. People have been dropping in loving comments to her photos and can't seem to get over how cute she is looking while growing up.