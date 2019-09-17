Brad Pitt asks Nasa astronaut if he spotted India's Vikram lander. Unfortunately not, he replies

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film "Ad Astra", in which he plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.

When Hollywood star Brad Pitt called the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with an American astronaut, the conversation turned out to be quite unexpected.

India's Moon Mission and Vikram Lander were a part of the Monday conversation between the actor and astronaut Nick Hague.

"The calluses on my feet have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottoms of my feet," said Hague, who is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian.

"But now I have calluses across the top of my foot, around my big toe, because I'm constantly hanging on things with my big toe," he added.

"That's incredible to see," said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters.

The call, which was broadcast on NASA TV, was part of Pitt's promotional tour for his upcoming film "Ad Astra", in which he plays an astronaut sent on a dangerous mission at the edge of the solar system.

"Let's talk about me," the actor said. "How did we do? How was our zero G?" "It was really good," Hague replied.

The Hollywood actor then asked if the astronauts had been able to spot the Chandrayaan 2 moon lander Vikram. "No, unfortunately," Hague replied.

In the final few minutes of the call, the actor called on Hague's extensive expertise to answer the most pressing question: "Who was more believable, Clooney (in the movie "Gravity") or Pitt?"

"You were," Hague said. "Absolutely."

Chandrayaan-2 is the second lunar mission developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) after Chandrayaan-1.

Chandrayaan-2 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Vikram Lander, meant to have landed on the South pole of lunar surface in the first week of September, lost all communication with the rover and the mission ended abruptly -- during the final stage of the descent on September 7.