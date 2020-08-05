Image Source : TWITTER/SUDARSANSAND Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art of Ram Mandir ahead of 'bhoomi pujan' leaves netizens mesmerised

On 5th August today, the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place in Ayodha from 8 am onwards. While the people of the country are in the celebration mode and waiting to experience the iconic moment, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a replica of Ram temple on Puri beach, on the eve of its ground-breaking ceremony. The artists celebrated the grand moment with his art. Ayodhya is all decked up on the occasion and PM Narendra Modi will also attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'

Prior to this, he will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

The sand art of Ram Mandir has left netizens in awe of Pattnaik. The beautiful sculpture looked heavenly itself. He said that he has created a five-feet tall replica of the temple on the beach for which he used about four tonnes of sand. It took around five hours to create this sculpture.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said, he was keen to create a sand sculpture of the temple at Ayodhya during 'bhoomi pujan', but had to do it on Puri beach because of an outbreak of COVID-19. "In fact, I visited Ayodhya last year and conducted a study for the purpose. However, I had to change my plans due to the pandemic," he said.

"We are very happy that after a long wait, the temple is going to be constructed. It is a historic day for us," said Pattnaik. Mesmerised by his art, netizens complimented the artist on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "waah...jai shree ram...raaj tilak ki karo taiyari aa gya hai bhagwa dhari..chappa chappa gunjega..Shree ram ke jai kaaro se."

Recipient of many awards, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions across the world and won a number of prizes for the country.

