Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI Smriti Irani shares Charger d'affaires in hilarious video as she reflects upon importance of charger

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani never fails to entertain her fans and followers on social media. She shares relatable, quirky and fun videos on her social media with a witty spin to the captions that are worth reading. Recently, Smriti shared a hilarious video featuring Indian YouTuber named Ashish Chanchlani. The actress captioned the video, "Charger d'affaires - when the French meet Ulhasnagar"

In the video, a boy who is driving a scooter at a fast speed takes a sharp turn in a rush as soon as he sees the cop. But eventually gets caught by a traffic cop who asks him to produce his license, PUC certificate, registration certificate, insurance card, Hall Ticket, PAN Card, Electricity Bill for the past three months, Slam Book, Question paper of CBSE board.

He shows him all the documents which leave the cop confused and he questions him why did he try escaping in a rush if he had all the documents. The boy cries and says that he forgot the charger at home and the phone's battery is drained out. This left the cop scratching his head.

The post gave a good laugh to many popular celebrities. Aashka Goradia, Ronit Roy, Divya Seth Shah dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Ashish Chanchlani also thanked Smriti for sharing his video. He wrote, "Hahahha @smritiiraniofficial mam. thank you for sharing."

This is not the first time Smriti shared a super fun video. Check out her few most hilarious posts here: