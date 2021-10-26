Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti shares wedding pics, says 'We have never converted to any other religion'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KRANTIREDKAR Sameer Wankhede

Sparking off a major controversy, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the Mumbai cruise drug bust and arrested superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is facing some serious allegations. As the NCB continues its probe into the drugs case, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, wife of Sameer Wankhede, has said that they are born Hindus and have never converted to any other religion. Her post comes after Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik levelled some serious allegations against Wankhede.

Kranti took to Twitter and shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. In her tweet, she mentioned that Sameer Wankhede's father is a Hindu, whereas, his deceased mother was a Muslim. She also mentioned that she is Sameer's second wife. He divorced his first wife in 2016 under the Special Marriage Act. "Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions. Sameer's father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer's ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017," she tweeted.

Her post comes after Nawab Malik posted Sameer Wankhede's pictures from his first wedding and his birth certificate on Twitter.

Apart from this, Sameer Wankhede told the NCB special court in Mumbai on Monday that he and his family are being targeted. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sameer Wankhede's wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede came in support of her husband saying he has always been very honest to his work.

Reacting to Nawab Malik's allegations and praising her husband, Kranti claims that Sameer Wankhede has always been very honest to his job and his country. His integrity should not be questioned. She further says that people are targetting him and his family which is a price to pay after all the work he has done. She also claims that the truth will eventually come out.

As per the latest update, Sameer Wankhede has reached Delhi. However, the reason for his visit is still unknown.