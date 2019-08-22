Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
New Zealand's Speaker babysits for another MP in Parliament, internet can't stop admiring him

Six-week-old Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey was born to the Labour MP for Waiariki and his husband via surrogacy.  

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 14:49 IST
New Zealand's Speaker babysits for another MP in Parliament

New Zealand's Speaker Trevor Mallard is receiving praise from across the globe for his sweet gesture. Actually, the speaker of New Zealand's Parliament briefly took on the role of a babysitter and even fed the baby while presiding over the house. Photos of Trevor Mallard have gone viral all over the social media. Even the speaker took to Twitter to share photos of himself babysitting a legislator's son.

''Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,'' he captioned the post. Mallard himself is a father of three.

Six-week-old Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey was born to the Labour MP for Waiariki and his husband via surrogacy. The baby was brought into the House of Representatives on his first day back at work since his paternity leave. In an interview, Coffey said he felt “supported by my colleagues from across the house”.

Other MPs were also delighted with the presence of baby Tūtānekai in the House. Here's what they tweeted.

“There are times when I can be vaguely useful. What I’ve found is that it adds to the positive atmosphere of the workplace,” Mallard told Reuters. The sweet gesture by Mallard melted hearts of netizens who lauded him for showing that parenting and politics can go hand-in-hand.

For unversed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand’s first premier to take maternity leave. She is also the world’s second elected leader to give birth in office. She also took her little daughter, Neve, to her debut speech at the United Nations in September last year.

 

 

