New Zealand's Speaker babysits for another MP in Parliament, internet can't stop admiring him

New Zealand's Speaker babysits for another MP in Parliament

New Zealand's Speaker Trevor Mallard is receiving praise from across the globe for his sweet gesture. Actually, the speaker of New Zealand's Parliament briefly took on the role of a babysitter and even fed the baby while presiding over the house. Photos of Trevor Mallard have gone viral all over the social media. Even the speaker took to Twitter to share photos of himself babysitting a legislator's son.

''Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,'' he captioned the post. Mallard himself is a father of three.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Six-week-old Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey was born to the Labour MP for Waiariki and his husband via surrogacy. The baby was brought into the House of Representatives on his first day back at work since his paternity leave. In an interview, Coffey said he felt “supported by my colleagues from across the house”.

Other MPs were also delighted with the presence of baby Tūtānekai in the House. Here's what they tweeted.

Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES — Gareth Hughes (@GarethMP) August 21, 2019

Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that’s who. Here’s a brand new papa holding his new born in our House of Representatives right now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU00SHfKFT — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) August 21, 2019

“There are times when I can be vaguely useful. What I’ve found is that it adds to the positive atmosphere of the workplace,” Mallard told Reuters. The sweet gesture by Mallard melted hearts of netizens who lauded him for showing that parenting and politics can go hand-in-hand.

Picture of the Day! ❤️



The Speaker of #NewZealand Parliament babysits the baby of a lawmaker during a debate in the parliament.



The lawmaker just returned from his paternity leave.



Best thing on internet today. ☺️

Kudos to @SpeakerTrevor & @tamaticoffey.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/K03dQvGQW0 — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 22, 2019

What a powerful and soulful picture!!!



A lawmaker @tamaticoffey in New Zealand brought his baby to the parliament after coming back from paternity leave. The House speaker @SpeakerTrevor babysat for him during a debate. pic.twitter.com/KaqMyIYhdv — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) August 21, 2019

For unversed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand’s first premier to take maternity leave. She is also the world’s second elected leader to give birth in office. She also took her little daughter, Neve, to her debut speech at the United Nations in September last year.