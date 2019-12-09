Video on gender identity goes viral. Internet concurs with it

The singular video was posted on Facebook by Mathew -- in order to raise concerns over the newly passed law Trans Bill 2019.

A song, propagating gender equity, has gone viral. The video talks about gender identity, gender dysphoria and the way the society stigmatises people who do not conform to the normal standards. The 'Out Of Syllabus: The Gender Identity' song appeared on the eighth episode of the sixth season of a series on Youtube 'Son of Abish' -- hosted by comedian Abish Mathew.

The video primarily has a few characters that establish gender fluidity -- and stress how this topic is never taught in schools. The video starts with a still of a classroom board with 'Out Of Syllabus Gender Identity’ written on it, further emphasising that it is important to respect people who do not conform to cisgender narratives.

"Gender Identity is the personal sense of one's own gender, which isn't as binary as the world has led us to believe. This is a good time to talk about this, as India just passed a draconian Trans Bill 2019," Abish Mathew captioned the video.

"The bill is being vilified by everyone in the community for having problematic clauses - it robs the trans community of dignity and self-determination, gives a max sentence of two years to people who commit sexual violence against them (cis-women get seven) and it doesn't allow for reservations in education, healthcare, employment, sectors where they've faced historic discrimination. This is NOT okay."