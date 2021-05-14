Friends Reunion: BTS, David Beckham and many more to join original cast, Twitter can't be more emotional

Image Source : TWITTER/NOONE__CARESDUH,JENANIST Friends Reunion

"I'll be there for you..." If you probably sang this in a rhythm and the theme played in your head, you're definitely a FRIENDS fan and congratulations you've finally got the first teaser of the much-awaited reunion. Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- are coming back for the special, titled "Friends: The Reunion". The streamer on Thursday released a teaser trailer for the special that showed the core cast walking in a distance with their back towards the camera. An acoustic version of the show's signature theme plays in the background.

As if the short video was not enough to get fans excited, along with the teaser trailer, HBO announced that the cast will be joined by a variety of special guests. The list includes names like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Naturally, the news set social media ablaze. At once, hyped, emotional and super excited fans flooded virtual timelines with memories from their favourite sitcom. From sharing memes to videos and from posting quotes to iconic moments from the show, Twitterverse has got everything fans absolutely love about the show. Take a look:

"Friends: The Reunion" will debut on the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max and exactly one year after it was originally supposed to air, the streamer said in a statement. However, the special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year.

Described as a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show", the unscripted special will see Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank.

"Friends" premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run. It later went on to find cult status among new audiences through TV reruns and streamers.

--with PTI inputs

