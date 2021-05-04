Marvel announced phase 4 movie titles in style making fans miss theaters badly: 'See you at movies'

Image Source : MARVEL Marvel Phase 4

Monday blues were pushed to the bay when Marvel surprised their fans by sharing a glimpse of the thrilling phase 4. The phase of the films was supposed to begin with Black Widow last year, but owing to the pandemic the film was pushed several times. Assuring fans of have a cinematic experience, Marvel Studios shared a three-minute video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) most memorable moments, along with a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4! It was like a love letter to theatrical experience and starts with a compilation of scenes from previous Marvel blockbusters such as "Iron Man", "Captain America", "Thor", "Black Panther", Guardians of the Galaxy", "Doctor Strange" and others.

Stan Lee gave the audience saw glimpses of the upcoming Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as a first look at the highly-anticipated Eternals! There were 2019's viral moment of a cinema hall audience erupting in cheers and excitement during the scene all of Marvel’s Super Heroes emerge from portals to fight against Thanos and his forces in Avengers: Endgame. Soon after the video, fans flooded social media saying how they miss going to theaters to watch their fav superheroes save the world.

"i would pay good money to be able to see a marvel movie in theaters right about now," wrote a Twitter user. Another said, "Glad I’m making my first movie I’m seeing in theaters a Marvel one. This was kind of cathartic." "Marvel just knows how to make grown adults get all teary eyed. I’m ready to return to the theaters. Man, that trailer was special. #SeeYouAtTheMovies

@MarvelStudios," quipped a third one. Here's how others reacted.

Watch the video here:

The video also revealed that Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden starter "Eternals" is scheduled for release on November 5. The movie will be followed by Tom Holland's third "Spider-Man" movie, titled "Spider-Man: No Way Home", which will release on December 17, 2021.

The studio revealed the title for "Black Panther 2" as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", while Brie Larson-led "Captain Marvel 2" will be called "The Marvels".

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is currently under production and Marvel has made it clear that it won't recast the titular role of Black Panther after the demise of lead star Chadwick Boseman last year.

The sequel will release on July 8, 2022.

"The Marvels" will feature Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms.

Marvel and Teyonah Parris, who will reprise her role of Monica Rambeau from Disney Plus series "WandaVision".

To be directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Also set to release in 2022 are "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on March 25, 2022 and Chris Hemsworth-starrer "Thor: Love and Thunder" on May 6, 2022.

In 2023, the studio will release "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (February 17, 2023) and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.

3" ( May 5, 2023).

The video concludes with the announcement that "Fantastic Four", to be directed by Jon Watts, will also release in 2023.