Netflix dropped Stranger Things 4 teaser and Twitter is hyped with theories: Eleven, are you listening?

Image Source : TWITTER/WHEELERPALADIN A still from Stranger Things

Netflix surprised their fans by releasing the teaser of season four of its hit series Stranger Things. In the one minute video, we see Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. Going by the minute-long teaser it seems like the upcoming season will give its fans a sneak peek into Eleven’s past, revealing her backstory. In the teaser, we see Eleven’s fellow test subjects seemingly at the Hawkins National Laboratory. Surprising many, we see Dr Martin Brenner aka Papa (Matthew Modine) entering the room and greeting the children seated in a room. Soon before the video ends, the camera halts at a door with the number 11 written on it, and Brenner is heard asking, “Are you listening, Eleven?”

Soon after the teaser dropped, fans of the show jumped in to speculate what's to happen in Stranger Things 4 and flooded the social media platforms with bizarre theories. "Not me inspecting the Stranger Things teaser like I don’t already know everything that happens in season 4," wrote a user. Another speculated, "I just thought of this. So theres a lot of theories on time travel being in Stranger Things 4. What if they travelled back in time so Hopper didn’t end up in Russia, but it resulted in Eleven being in the lab again and them having to save her instead?"

"ok so my theory for stranger things 4 is it was all a dream. ik it sounds crazy because all of the stuff they went through. that’s why in the teaser she is back in the lab but her young self again… also i am sure that i saw a 08 on one of those doors," quipped another.

A user noted how these teasers have some numbers and it can be connected. the user tweeted, "in the stranger things 4 teaser you only see 4 kids right??? st is also numbering their teasers like 001, 002, 003, 004. my theory is that brenner is using the new psychiatric hospital as a front to restart his experiments."

With too many theories around fans also had a hard time guessing what happens next.

The ensemble cast of Stranger Things includes popular names like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery.