Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiiya of Mirzapur joins latest Urban Dictionary trend and it's hilarious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYENNDU Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiiya

Highlights Divyenndu is better known as Munna Bhaiya for his role in web show Mirzapur

'Urban dictionary' is a trend where one shares a screenshot of what their name means on the website

Divyenddu shot to fame for playing 'Liquid' in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Actor Divyenndu, better known as Munna Bhaiya for one of his best-known characters till date, has the funniest take on the urban dictionary trend on social media. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared with his social media following the 'urban dictionary' trend where one shares a screenshot of what their name means on the website. Divyenndu reposted the screenshot shared by Prime Video of their search of 'Munna'.

The meaning of Munna read, "A guy who is obsessed with becoming King of Mirzapur. Often looking for his father's approval. zindagi ho to munna bhaiyya ke jaisi ho"

Related: Why are people searching their names on Urban Dictionary? Everything to know about this wild trend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYENNDU Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiiya

Munna Bhaiya is clearly one of the most loved Indian characters ever to have been made and Divyenndu's portrayal has etched it into everyone's memories forever. Over his decade long journey, Divyenndu has starred in films such as Chashme Baddoor, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Besides Mirzapur, he also appeared in the show Permanent Roommates in the web space.

Divyenddu shot to fame for playing 'Liquid' in his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. the actor in an earlier media interaction said, it was the game-changer project in his career and life as it gave him fame, recognition and respect.

"That has to be my first project Pyar Ka Punchnaama," Divyenndu told IANS, opening up on the subject. "Overnight, it changed everything for me. Liquid (his character's name) attained cult status. it was almost like an underground film. My very first film gave me fame, recognition and respect," he added.

He says the film has a special place in his heart.

"I had quite fortunate films on the way. Mirzapur and Munna (his character in the web series Mirzapur) became special in a different way because I could show other sides of me as an actor. So this series becomes special, also," he added.