Why are people searching their names on Urban Dictionary? Everything you need to know about this wild trend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NI71N Why are people searching their names on Urban Dictionary? Everything to know about wild trend

Until now Urban Dictionary was viewed as a basic source to know the meanings of slangs but now the bored yet creative social media users have turned to the glossary to find definitions for their names not found in the Oxford English Dictionary. This has become one of the most viral trend on social media where users are searching for their own names on Urban Dictionary and posting the screenshots of unique and idiosyncratic 'definitions' on Instagram and Twitter.

Urban Dictionary which was founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham as a crowdsourced dictionary for slang words is now being used for a novel cause. Netizens are going gaga over this new trend.

How the trend started

The Urban dictionary name trend started when Instagram user @bymayuuu posted the prompt “Show us your name in Urban Dictionary” and his query quickly went viral.

Tis was the onset of the viral trend when Twitter and Instagram users started posting these name definitions on their social media profiles.

Check out how Twitterati are celebrating the trend:

How to find your name on Urban Dictionary

To look up your name on Urban Dictionary is a very simple process. All you have to do is type your name into the top search bar on the official website of Urban Dictionary’s website. Then, choose your correctly spelled name from the drop-down list and you will be taken to the page which defines your name. Depending upon the popularity of your name, you may find several definitions. Pick the one that best suits you.