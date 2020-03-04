COVID-19: Amul calls for cleanliness with latest ad, appeals ‘Better saaf than sorry’

Image Source : TWITTER Amul calls for cleanliness with latest ad, appeals ‘Better saaf than sorry’

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, India's dairy giant Amul has dropped an ad on their Twitter handle with an appeal requesting people to stay safe and adopt all precautionary measures. The comic creative titled "Better saaf than sorry" was shared by Amul's official Twitter handle and has gathered about 1,000 likes so far.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a girl washing hands in a washbasin and wrote, "#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!"

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Only precautions can help, please share maximum awareness." Another wrote, "Very innovative and timely!" A post read, "Face Corona...Mat Darona." "Spot on as always!" a user remarked.

Very innovative and timely ! — Ranjini Rao (@raoranji) March 3, 2020

Greatest Cartoonist of India 🇮🇳 — C GROOVY (@GROOVY2010) March 3, 2020

Face Corona

Mat Darona



Amul : Epidemic Taste — SUDHIR MISHRA (@SHAHSUDH) March 3, 2020

Spot on as always! 👌👏👏 — Clueless! (@Lifez_Beautiful) March 3, 2020

Should be "Butter saaf than sorry"😅

But on a serious note,we should all need to be extra cautious.. — Sandipan Chatterjee (@gm_sandipan) March 3, 2020

With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

At least 28 cases of new coronavirus have been reported from India. The virus has affected more than 60 countries across the globe. Symptoms of COVID-19 disease are cold, cough, pneumonia and shortness of breath.

