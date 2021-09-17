Cadbury's modern twist to their 90s iconic ad wins hearts, netizens say 'this is how it should be done'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cadbury's modern twist to their 90s iconic ad wins hearts

Cadbury Dairy Milk has grabbed eyeballs with its advertisements since the beginning of time. Their ads have been sung alone and have gone viral on social media many times. Now, the chocolate brand has won hearts yet again by giving a contemporary twist to one of their iconic 90s ads and celebrating womanhood. The confectionery giant, back in 1994, had launched an iconic advertisement featuring a girl in a blue floral dress, eating a Cadbury chocolate while watching her boyfriend play cricket on the field. As soon as the guy scores the winning run, she runs past security onto the field and dances her heart out, as the song 'Kya swaad hai zindagi mein' plays.

Giving the ad a modern twist, Cadbury recreated it by making a boyfriend cheering for his girlfriend's success. Now, 28 years later, Cadbury changed the gender roles and won the hearts of the netizens. The 2021 remake features a girl hitting the winning run and a man cheering for her and running to the field to hug her. The advertisement marks a shift in the popular perception of the game of cricket which is popularly called the men's game. The ad also shows that one can enjoy a sport, irrespective of the gender of the sportsperson. More importantly, it also celebrates the success and achievements of women's cricket by normalizing a women's cricket match.

Cadbury Dairy Milk shared the video on their Twitter handle, along with the message, "Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth."

The Cadbury Dairy Milk ad went viral in no time. Twitterati lauded the brand for its modern thinking and said that 'this is how it should be done.' Many social media users hit major nostalgia and appreciated the thought behind the much-needed new twist. One Twitter user said, "Remake of one of India's most loved ads. With this role reversal ad, it can be seen how much women have progressed in the Indian society whilst the emotions of success and victory still remain the same."

Another tweeted, "Thank you @DairyMilkIn for taking me a trip down the memory. The new ad acknowledges and lauds women's contribution to sports, without tampering with our collective nostalgia. Hope this video gives millennials a major throwback"